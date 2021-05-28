Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Covid Vaccination Rates Improve

khn.org
 18 days ago

Ten states are now at 70% vaccinated. But a poll shows that it may be difficult to get shots in the arms of the remaining unwilling and hesitant. A shrinking population of unvaccinated people say they're eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible this month, according to a poll released Friday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Vaccine Monitor determined that while 62 percent of respondents reported getting their COVID-19 shot, 4 percent say they will get vaccinated at soon as possible. The overall vaccination rate does show improvement since April’s survey, when 56 percent reported getting their shot. But the percentage of people who wanted the vaccine as soon as possible dropped from 9 percent in April. (Coleman, 5/28)

khn.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#White House#Aapvt#Homeland Security#Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Dubuque County COVID-19 vaccination rates lower among young adults

Far fewer Dubuque County residents ages 16 to 29 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 than older age groups, county health officials said this week. Health officials told the Dubuque County Board of Health that 6,407 residents in that age group were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, 18,819 county residents are in that age group, meaning 34% are fully vaccinated.
Hampden County, MAwesternmassnews.com

Efforts underway to increase COVID-19 vaccination rate in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has decreased in recent weeks, Western Mass News, along with the National Association of Broadcasters, is taking part in a National Day of Action today. It kicks off a national month-long call for action leading up to July 4, the deadline President Joe Biden has set to get at least 70 percent of all Americans over the age of 18 fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Almost All U.S. Physicians Have Gotten a COVID Vaccine

TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- While COVID-19 vaccination rates may lag among some groups, that's not the case for practicing physicians in the United States. More than 96% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions, according to a new survey from the American Medical Association (AMA).
Colorado Stateksut.org

Data: COVID Vaccination, Infection Rates Slow in Colorado and Four Corners

The latest figures from state and regional health officials show declining rates of both infection and vaccination. We've compiled a list of links to register for the COVID vaccine. Resources include La PLata, Archuleta, and Montezuma Counties, as well as San Juan County Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. Note that resource links and vaccine availability may change at any time.
Bucks County, PAbuckscounty.gov

COVID Numbers Keep Improving in SE Region; Strong Vax Rates Credited

Last week ended with the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 17 per day in Bucks, a 90 percent decrease since May 1. A Philadelphia Inquirer analysis of Pennsylvania COVID data found that the weekly average of new cases had dropped more quickly in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties from April to June than it had statewide. The newspaper also reported that Pennsylvania counties with the highest vaccination rates – including the four Philadelphia suburban counties – had some of the sharpest declines in new cases.
Public HealthWyoming Tribune Eagle

CDC awards state $38M: Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.
PharmaceuticalsNJBIZ

Poll: Those without health insurance less vaccinated

A new survey released June 14 finds much lower COVID-19 vaccination rates among those without health insurance, even though the vaccines are free. The report by the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University found that 55.6% of adults with health insurance had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, compared to 30.6% of adults without health insurance.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

96 percent of US physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Survey

The American Medical Association (AMA) today released a new survey among practicing physicians that shows more than 96 percent of surveyed U.S. physicians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions. Of the physicians who are not yet vaccinated, an additional 45 percent do plan to get vaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalsthemountvernongrapevine.com

U.S. Clinical Trial Results Show Novavax Vaccine is Safe and Prevents COVID-19

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial enrolling 29,960 adult volunteers in the United States and Mexico show that the investigational vaccine known as NVX-CoV2373 demonstrated 90.4% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease. The candidate showed 100% protection against moderate and severe disease. In people at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19 (people 65 years or older and people under age 65 with certain comorbidities or with likely regular exposure to COVID-19), the vaccine showed 91.0% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease.
Saint Louis, MODaily Journal

BJC HealthCare announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

BJC HealthCare announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees. The system will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15. BJC said in a press release that the mid-September deadline was set in anticipation of the upcoming flu season. Colder, dryer weather can make it easier for viruses to spread, and some health experts are concerned that the autumn will bring increased transmission of COVID-19.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Georgia lags in vaccine rate while COVID-19 cases decrease statewide

ATLANTA — From sports tickets to free beer, President Joe Biden is pulling out all the stops to get Americans vaccinated before July 4. On Wednesday, the president announced multiple nationwide incentives as his administration nears their deadline to get 70% of adults vaccinated. The administration calling June a "vaccination sprint" as the U.S. appears to be on track to meet the Independence day deadline.
Public Healthjournaltrib.com

Health Department gets more federal COVID-19 money

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health $31,278,243 to address COVID- 19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This...
Public HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

45 Telehealth Statistics You Should Know

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, there were signs that telehealth was slowly but steadily growing in popularity from year to year. But it wasn't until early 2020, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began in earnest in the U.S., that telemedicine services exploded in popularity, per the American Hospital Association. In...
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Thanks To Vaccine, Chicago Sees Lowest COVID Rates Since Pandemic Began

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago hit major coronavirus milestones Tuesday, as the city has its lowest number of new cases and positivity rate since the start of the pandemic. The city is now seeing an average of just 157 new cases per day, a 38 percent drop from a week ago. That’s the lowest that number has been since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, an “amazing” change, Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a Tuesday livestream.
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

CDC study finds fewer pregnant women receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rate than their nonpregnant peers, and the uptake is particularly low among those 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women. The disparity found in a report published Tuesday suggests that improved outreach to health care providers...
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

CDC awards Wyoming $38.3 M to address COVID-19 related health disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the Wyoming Department of Health more than $38.3 million to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state...