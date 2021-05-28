Covid Vaccination Rates Improve

Ten states are now at 70% vaccinated. But a poll shows that it may be difficult to get shots in the arms of the remaining unwilling and hesitant. A shrinking population of unvaccinated people say they're eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible this month, according to a poll released Friday. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Vaccine Monitor determined that while 62 percent of respondents reported getting their COVID-19 shot, 4 percent say they will get vaccinated at soon as possible. The overall vaccination rate does show improvement since April’s survey, when 56 percent reported getting their shot. But the percentage of people who wanted the vaccine as soon as possible dropped from 9 percent in April. (Coleman, 5/28)