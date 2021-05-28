Cancel
Target Weekly Ad (5/30/21-6/5/21) | We’ve Circled Our Faves!

By Angela
hip2save.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Want to be the first to know about the upcoming sales at Target?. Be sure to check out our Target weekly ad scan preview of the upcoming week’s sales below (which start May 30th and run through June 5th)! You’ll notice that we’ve circled our favorite upcoming Target sales and promotions that definitely caught our eye.

hip2save.com
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Biden Administration Forms Blueprint to Combat Domestic Extremism

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is aiming to bolster information sharing with technology companies, potentially expand hiring of intelligence analysts and improve screening of government employees for ties to domestic terrorism as part of a much-anticipated plan expected to be released Tuesday detailing how the federal government should combat extremism.