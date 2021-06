On June 15, 2015, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning squared-off in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Final at the United Center in Chicago. Holding a 3-2 series lead, the Blackhawks had the opportunity to do something that was almost unthinkable in the new salary-cap era of the NHL: Win their third Stanley Cup in a six-year span of time. Having already captured Stanley Cups in dramatic fashion in 2010 and 2013, the Blackhawks and fans were hoping not to have to sweat it out as much, or worse, have to face a Game Seven back in Tampa.