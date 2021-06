Working remotely became a way of life in 2020. It went from a privilege that some had to a necessity for large swathes of the workforce. Research shows that more than half of the American workforce moved to remote work over the past year. But what now? As the world inches toward a form of normal we once took for granted, how will the remote workforce fit into the equation? Do we stay remote or return to the office? It’s the question business owners and managers alike are pondering.