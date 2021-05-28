Verona's managerial departure becomes eighth out of Serie A's top ten
Hellas Verona announced the departure of their coach Ivan Juric on Friday, becoming the eighth club of Serie A's top 10 to change manager since the end of the season. The Croatian, who took charge in June 2019, led Verona to ninth and tenth-place finishes in his two campaigns at the club. According to Italian media reports, Juric is now expected to join Torino. The 45-year-old previously had three spells in charge of Genoa.www.besoccer.com