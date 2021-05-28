Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Verona's managerial departure becomes eighth out of Serie A's top ten

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHellas Verona announced the departure of their coach Ivan Juric on Friday, becoming the eighth club of Serie A's top 10 to change manager since the end of the season. The Croatian, who took charge in June 2019, led Verona to ninth and tenth-place finishes in his two campaigns at the club. According to Italian media reports, Juric is now expected to join Torino. The 45-year-old previously had three spells in charge of Genoa.

www.besoccer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Paulo Fonseca
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Serie A#Croatian#Italian#Ac Milan#Atalanta#Juventus#Sassuolo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
A.C. Milan
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Three names at the forefront of Everton’s managerial search, per reports

When a couple of media sources are reporting the same thing, then you have to wonder if there is some truth to the news, or else they’re being spoonfed from the same original informant. Especially since the carriers of the reports are tabloid media, we are more likely to believe that it’s the latter and not the former, but this is Everton and anything goes, really.
Premier Leagueeverton.news

Don Hutchison reacts to Ancelotti's Everton departure

Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Everton to join Real Madrid has been confirmed. Ancelotti will head back to the Bernabeu to replace Zinedine Zidane and made a statement which on the club’s website in the wake of the news. “I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and...
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Agnelli’s comments on Allegri appointment, Pirlo & Paratici departures

After being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks after his actions regarding the Super League, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli spoke today about some changes that he’s made since the closure of a disappointing season that saw a record Scudetto-winning streak come to an end. Andrea...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic's commercial ventures are taking a real hit due to managerial chaos

Celtic’s managerial chaos is having an affect all over the club, with plenty of focus on what it means for the football side of things. That’s natural of course. The managerial department is brought in to improve results on the pitch and help make the club a winning one. Its primary goal certainly isn’t to promote off-field agendas or help push commercial ventures.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag 'back in the frame to become new Tottenham manager' after Daniel Levy's pursuit of Antonio Conte stalled amid concerns over the club's ability to win trophies

Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is reportedly back in the frame for the Tottenham job after their bid to bring Antonio Conte to north London stalled on Friday. Spurs are still seeking a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April, and have been thwarted in attempts to recruit Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Potential domino effect at Everton following Ancelotti's departure

Despite the ease and pace with which Carlo Ancelotti's Everton exit was carried out, the move looks to have its first pieces of collateral damage - the potential departure of some of his former players from Merseyside. Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Everton was carried out relatively normally and at an...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Daniel Levy the common denominator in Tottenham’s endless managerial farce

Like the proverbial tree falling in the forest, or the sound of no hands clapping, the prospect of Antonio Conte not joining Tottenham Hotspur has a certain paradoxical quality to it. Conte joining Tottenham: on some level, I suspect we all knew how this would pan out. The initial fire-streak of success; a brief title challenge; the inevitable implosion and acrimonious divorce, leaving only bittersweet memories and a squad packed with unshiftable 29-year-old wing-backs.
Premier League90min.com

Real Betis sporting director says Nabil Fekir would cost Arsenal 'a lot of money'

Nabil Fekir will set suitors Arsenal back 'a lot of money' this summer, according to Real Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon. Fekir has long been linked with a move to north London and they seem undeterred by his underwhelming production in recent times. During the 2017/2018 season the attacking midfielder was electric for Lyon, registering 18 goals and seven assists, form that attracted strong interest from Liverpool.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

AC Milan readying transfer bid for Manchester United star

The current goalkeeping situation at Manchester United is certainly not ideal. Sergio Romero is leaving the club as a free agent with his contract coming to an end. Lee Grant was believed to be on his way out of the club as well but as reported by Sky Sports, he is now in talks over a new contract.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Official: Andre Ayew’s Swansea City departure announced

The Ghanaian has become a free agent after seeing out his contract at Liberty Stadium. Ghana international Andre is leaving Swansea City after their unsuccessful Premier League quest, the club have announced. The 31-year-old parts ways with the Jack Army as a free agent, his contract having run out at...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal in contact with Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic

Arsenal have made a move for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. Foot Mercato says Arsenal have made contact with the veteran's management about a summer move to England. The 32 year-old is prepared to leave the Serie A champions this summer, despite his role in Inter's title success last season.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Transfer Rumors: AC Milan Ramps Up Bid For Unhappy Chelsea Striker

Chelsea is unlikely to release Giroud without a replacement. Giroud's comments during the Euro 2020 has drawn the ire of Kylian Mbappe. AC Milan is reportedly ramping up its chase for Olivier Giroud with I Rossoneri expected to pitch their offer for the French national. Chelsea exercised its one-year extension...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Milan Skriniar strike earns Slovakia victory over 10-man Poland

Milan Skriniar struck a superb winner as Slovakia stunned 10-man Poland 2-1 in their Euro 2020 opener in St Petersburg. The Inter Milan defender netted after 69 minutes soon after Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak had been sent off for a second bookable offence in a tight Group E contest. Prior...
Soccer90min.com

The Turkey lineup that should start against Wales at Euro 2020

Many fans' dark horses for Euro 2020, Turkey were well and truly humbled by Italy last time out and will go on the hunt for their first points of the tournament when they face Wales on Wednesday. Senol Gunes' men are already bottom of Group A and could be in...
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Tottenham set to appoint Fonseca this week

Paulo Fonseca just needs to dot the I's and cross the T's to become Tottenham's new manager. The Portuguese touchline tactician and north London side are set to agree on terms that'll be officially announced later this week, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Marcus Christenson. The deal is...