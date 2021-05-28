Cancel
PepsiCo and FAT Brands expand their partnership and add exclusive beverages

By Cristine Struble
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people discover that food is just better with Pepsi, PepsiCo and FAT Brands, which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets and more, will be serving up to a dozen different beverage choices at its restaurants. From the classic Pepsi to MTN Dew to even Dr. Pepper, there will be a refreshing beverage to quench any thirst.

