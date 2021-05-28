PepsiCo and FAT Brands expand their partnership and add exclusive beverages

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splash Beverage Group (OTCQB: SBEV), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Golden Beverage Company, a full-service, award-winning, Ogden, Utah-based beverage distributor servicing a diverse portfolio of beer, soda and energy drinks. According to the update, Splash's TapouT isotonic sports drink, Copa Di Vino wine by the glass and Pulpoloco sangria from Spain, packaged in a first-of-its-kind biodegradable can, will join brands including Miller Lite, Coors, Dos Equis, Essentia and Jones Soda on retail shelves throughout the state of Utah. "We are continuously expanding the depth and breadth of our distribution, both in the U.S. and internationally," said Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash. "Great brands are at their best when combined with great distribution and in Golden Beverage Company we've found an award-winning partner that distributes high-quality, high-profile beverages with superior service to its network of retailers. As a result of our effective marketing campaigns, a growing demographic of consumers are seeking out our brands and we're happy they will find them on local retail shelves throughout Utah. We are very pleased to enter this distribution agreement and look forward to expanding our pipeline of brands distributed through Golden Beverage."