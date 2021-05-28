Centrica Names Cognizant As Exclusive Partner for SAP Business Process Transformation
Cognizant to Consolidate and Manage SAP Environment for the UK’s Largest Energy Company, Enhancing Business Efficiency and Customer Experience. Cognizant announced it has been selected by Centrica, a leading international energy services and solutions company, as the sole technology services partner to manage and transform the SAP environment supporting its UK operations. Centrica provides energy supply and services to 10 million business and residential customers in the UK, making its SAP enterprise system one of the UK energy industry’s most substantial SAP deployments.aithority.com