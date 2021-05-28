Centrica Names Cognizant As Exclusive Partner for SAP Business Process Transformation

Your lead engagement process involves a lot of moving parts. It requires harmony between people and technology to work properly. But reality gets in the way. Even the most thoughtfully designed lead engagement processes fall prey to Murphy’s Law—anything that can go wrong, will—leading to disjointed Sales and Marketing relationships, awkward customer experiences, and ultimately lost revenue. While Account-Based Marketing provides the data and insights to drive personalization, left solely on human-powered customer engagement, it is not as effective in consistently delivering personalization at scale.