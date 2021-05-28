Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

Americus Police Department Drug Arrest

By Brandon Walls
southgatv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMERICUS, GA – Americus Police Chief Mark Scott told South Georgia Television News that Adrian Tevion Whitehead, age 30 of Americus was arrested Thursday, May 27th after being confronted by authorities. Officers encountered Whitehead in an apartment complex parking lot in the 700th block of Harris Street while assisting the Americus Fire Department. Whitehead was found to be in possession of a large quantity of pressed pills. Adrian Tevion Whitehead was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property and was transported to the Sumter County Jail.

www.southgatv.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Americus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Housing#Drug Trafficking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StateWSIL TV

Lawyers say detainees in Georgia jail are being denied pens

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for inmates in a Georgia jail say their clients are being denied access to pens, effectively eliminating their ability to communicate with counsel by mail. Civil rights groups in July sued Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates, alleging they weren’t taking proper precautions to protect people in their custody against the coronavirus. A judge approved class-action status for the lawsuit, and attorneys began communicating with large numbers of detainees. The filing says it was at that point that the jail banned pens. No one at the sheriff’s office immediately responded to a telephone message seeking comment Monday.