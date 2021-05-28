Americus Police Department Drug Arrest

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for inmates in a Georgia jail say their clients are being denied access to pens, effectively eliminating their ability to communicate with counsel by mail. Civil rights groups in July sued Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates, alleging they weren’t taking proper precautions to protect people in their custody against the coronavirus. A judge approved class-action status for the lawsuit, and attorneys began communicating with large numbers of detainees. The filing says it was at that point that the jail banned pens. No one at the sheriff’s office immediately responded to a telephone message seeking comment Monday.