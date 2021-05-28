Americus Police Department Drug Arrest
AMERICUS, GA – Americus Police Chief Mark Scott told South Georgia Television News that Adrian Tevion Whitehead, age 30 of Americus was arrested Thursday, May 27th after being confronted by authorities. Officers encountered Whitehead in an apartment complex parking lot in the 700th block of Harris Street while assisting the Americus Fire Department. Whitehead was found to be in possession of a large quantity of pressed pills. Adrian Tevion Whitehead was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 100 feet of a public housing property and was transported to the Sumter County Jail.www.southgatv.com