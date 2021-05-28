CHS Pics | Finch and Pine growing into its space on Bellevue Ave
Capitol Hill is reopening and there is symbiosis on Bellevue Ave. Finch and Pine, the seasonal Pacific Northwest cafe, is one of the newest dining spots in the neighborhood and its horseshoe counter is ready for a steadily growing number of indoor diners. Like most of us, new owner Sara Moran saw her life change during the pandemic. For her, dreams of owning her own restaurant were suddenly on fast forward.