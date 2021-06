The official Aliens: Fireteam Elite Twitter account has confirmed the game's release date and price after what looked to have been a premature BestBuy store listing. The news originally came via keen-eyed Twitter user, Wario64, who posted the find earlier today. According to the BestBuy listing, the game would feature a new name variation — Aliens: Fireteam Elite — which is news in itself. The game was advertised with an August 24th release and priced at $39.99 in the US for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, featuring Smart Delivery. Seeing that slimy Xenomorph on the cover makes us want to grab our Pulse Rifles and get blasting already, but it doesn’t look like we’ll need to wait long.