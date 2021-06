Saints running back Alvin Kamara returning to NASCAR?

Larry Holder of The Athletic writes that Saints RBs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray could be leaned on heavily at the start of the season. (The Athletic) "Given the shift and uncertainty at quarterback, it would make far too much sense for Sean Payton to lean heavily on the running back room early on during the 2021 season," Holder writes. This is notable because many expect Kamara's numbers to regress following Drew Brees' retirement as he won't rack up as many receptions as before. However, more of a commitment to the ground game could help offset some of that statistical regression. Additionally, Murray is one of the premier handcuffs in fantasy football, but he has some standalone value in deeper leagues too. The QB battle is one to watch when training camp opens in New Orleans this summer.