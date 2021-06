ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The specifics of the charges facing the two defendants are critical in understanding the case and specifically the closing arguments made by both sides. Boone is charged with aiding and abetting in the deprivation of Luther Hall’s civil rights. Specifically, that means not only did his alleged actions deprive Hall of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure through the use of unreasonable force, but that he knew the deprivation of those rights was occurring - or was going to occur - and knowingly acted toward that end.