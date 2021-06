The number of Country shows coming Upstate New York in the months ahead is getting pretty impressive. The list of shows coming to the Capital Region for the back-end of the year has gotten very impressive very quickly. With the Zac Brown Band, Lady A , Brothers Osborne, and more coming we have LOTS to look forward to. The same applies to a lot of venues that are not too far from the Albany area. Now we can add Brantley Gilbert and Toby Keith to the impressive list of shows in the Capital Region and the surrounding areas.