Mario Addison makes his living as a defensive end, but the only reason he even transitioned to that position in the first place is because of injury. Back in high school, Addison spent most of his time playing running back before transitioning to quarterback. However, he suffered a hand injury, making it impossible for him to grip and throw a football. He could still play, so coaches moved him to defensive end. He played well in the new position, but the late change didn’t give programs enough time to see just how good he could be.