Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evanston, IL

How will Evanston Spend $43 million in Federal Dollars?

evanstonroundtable.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would it be like to go to sleep one night and wake up the next day with more than $21.5 million deposited in your account? And what if you knew an equal amount was going to be deposited in your account next year, bringing the grand total to $43,173,654?

evanstonroundtable.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Federal Stimulus#Memorial Day#Northwestern University#Beaches#Federal Dollars#The U S Treasury#Fiscal Recovery Fund#Tif#Roundtable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

The Legacy of School Segregation in Evanston

The Evanston Public Library sponsored the first of two forums last Thursday night about “The Legacy of School Segregation” in Evanston. Dino Robinson, the Founder and Executive Director of Shorefront Legacy Center, and Mary Barr, author of “Friends Disappear,” were the featured speakers. Evanston youth organizers representing the group Talking Whiteness moderated the forum. Mr. Robinson gave a short history of how Foster School became segregated during the period 1905 through the mid-1930s, and how it was desegregated in 1967. Mary Barr looked at “psychological integration” and traced school segregation back to its roots in segregated neighborhoods.
Evanston, ILcityofevanston.org

Vaccinations Available for Individuals 12+

Community members 12 years and older can register to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at two upcoming events in Evanston. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the Pfizer vaccine as safe and effective for individuals 12 years and older. The City of Evanston's Health & Human Services Department strongly recommends that all eligible individuals get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

Four new COVID cases here, 946 statewide

Evanston health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases today, down from five yesterday. The death toll in the city has remained unchanged at 117 for over a week-and-a-half. Statewide there were 946 new cases, compared to 1,248 yesterday. The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported that 32,253 people were...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Evanston, ILDaily Northwestern

Evanston Host Plant Initiative works to save endangered bee species

Evanston is abuzz with community efforts focused on saving the bees. In partnership with Natural Habitat Evanston, the Evanston Host Plant Initiative is advocating for the inventory and planting of host plants for the endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee. The species’ population has declined about 87 percent in the last 20 years due to habitat loss, pesticides and pathogen spillover.
Evanston, ILcityofevanston.org

City Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.