I’ve been thinking a bit about why I love talking about Kickstarter games so much. I worry at times that my reviews and roundups promote FOMO and, according to this recent article in Polygon, are helping to kill board game expansions. I’ll say, for the record, that while I don’t agree with everything in that article—particularly the idea that game expansions are primarily about fixing problems with a base game, though some expansions do that—I do think it can be tough for tabletop fans who feel like they could potentially miss out on something great if they don’t back it right now.