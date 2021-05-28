Cazenovia boys tennis edges CBA in clash of unbeaten teams

CAZENOVIA – Even with an OHSL Liberty National division regular-season title secured, the Cazenovia boys tennis team still had its most important match ahead of it – along with its most satisfying triumph.

Taking both points in doubles plus a point in singles, the Lakers knocked off fellow unbeaten Christian Brothers Academy 3-2 in Thursday afternoon’s showdown.

To put Cazenovia on the board, Andrew Falso and Garret Lounsbury paired up to deliver a 6-4, 6-0 win over John Engle and Will Vandemeer, while Tristan Alvisi and Carter Ruddy worked past Caleb Buddie and Finn Doyle 6-2, 7-6.

CBA earned points in singles when Ben Vlassis handled Traian Cherciu 6-0, 6-0 and Soren Kang overcame Aiden Katleski’s early lead to prevail 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

But when it needed the third point from third singles, the Lakers turned to Jake Wardel, who only needed two sets to put away Chris Cuomo in a 6-2, 7-5 decision.

Earlier in the week, the Lakers defeated Homer 4-1. Again, both doubles matches went to Cazenovia as Falso and Lounsbury won 6-3, 6-4 over the Trojans’ duo of Nik Kruman and Connor Powers, while Alvisi and Lincoln Katleski topped Brandon McLaughlin and Elijah Smith 6-1, 6-1.

Up in singles, Cherciu lost 7-6, 7-6 to Homer’s Spencer Rusnyiak, but Aiden Katleski was able to top Raymond Meng 6-3, 6-2 as Wardel won a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Jake Camp.