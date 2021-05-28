Dunkin’ launches new fruity lemonades and powdered donuts for summer

Summery, sweet, and sugary, Dunkin' just released three new drinks, and they're the seasonal sips we've all been waiting for. The latest Lemonade Refreshers are as delightful as the name implies, and they feature some of summer's finest flavors. The Refreshers are made with lemonade, fruit concentrate, and B vitamins, and come in strawberry, peach, and blueberry flavors. And what better to pair with these than a new Berry Powdered Donut or Munchkin? Yup, Dunkin' also just dropped pretty pink doughnuts, meaning this dynamic snack duo is like no other.