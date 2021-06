There’s an old joke about how peculiar it is that dogs love to eat when they quite literally have the same meal every single day. But hey, who are we to critique what brings joy to man’s best friend. Now if you’ve ever browsed through the aisles at a store like PetSmart, you know that there are a seemingly endless number of dog food brands to choose from. It’s certainly easy to have all the brands blend together, but in light of a recent recall, there’s one brand you should make to get rid of immediately if you happen to have...