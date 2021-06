Allan Pizzato will retire as president and CEO of WYES in New Orleans. Pizzato has led the station since 2013. His last day with the organization is June 30. “It has been an honor to dedicate my professional career to public television,” Pizzato said in a news release. “Working at WYES-TV and living in New Orleans has been a highlight of my career. I am very fortunate to have had the support of an excellent staff, a dedicated board, and the greater New Orleans community.”