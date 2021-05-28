Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Running Backs
The story of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' passing game in 2020 is an easy one to tell because it essentially followed a straight and ascending line. The signing of Tom Brady gave that aerial attack a leader who was a sure bet to produce big numbers while reducing turnovers, but it also meant that the quarterback and his pass-catchers would be learning each other on the fly. The result was an offense that started out good and then finished great when everything finally clicked.www.buccaneers.com