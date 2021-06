Are you looking for interesting resources for the animal lover in your family? Check out these 14 educational resources for animal lovers!. If you are familiar with my family and me, you know that my son, Ty, LOVES animals. He is crazy about them. He enjoys learning about them and the very specific differences between similar species and loves teaching me and my followers about them too. His love for animals is what made me start #WildWednesdays on my Instagram page, where Ty gets to share his favorite fun facts about animals.