Special volunteers make good Boston butt

Make-A-Wish in Odessa is making up for the delays due to COVID. After waiting almost two years, on June 22, Nevin’s wish came true. When he entered his backyard, the patio had been transformed into Nevin’s patio game room fully equipped with air hockey table, foosball table, pool table, smart TV, bright lights and speakers all around. Family and Make-A-Wish granters surprised him with balloons, pizza, cupcakes, snacks, drinks, a new tablet, Nintendo Switch and all the accessories. Even though COVID delayed his wish, Nevin says, “It was worth the wait!” Let the games begin! Special thanks to Fehrs (Jon, Abe, Jasper), Kamilla Armendariz, Sharon Bishop, Marty Pinkstaff, Lon Clark, Gary Brown, and Pizza Hut for providing the enhancements to make this day special. Pictured: Nancy Clark (wish granter), Rebecca Taylor (mom), Dallas Taylor (dad), Robyn Wilson (wish granter), pose for a photo with Bryson (brother) and Nevin to commemorate his special day.