Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, OH

Manchester Council has heated meeting over new position, Sheriff’s Department

By People's Defender
peoplesdefender
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester Village Council met on May 18 to discuss village projects, adding a position and enter into a new contract with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “I did talk to [Sheriff] Kimmy Rogers. I know there have been some issues. What people need to understand is, the contract that we had signed was no longer in effect. So, Kimmy was not not fulfilling his contract, we did not have a contract signed with him. So, we do need to sign a new contract with him. It has been modified to only 30 hours because that’s what the levy will cover. He is [also] going to start providing a monthly timesheet to me, which will be available upon request if any council member wants to see it. He will only bill for the 30 hours; that does not mean he will not have someone down here, but he had not been billing us, but he will start billing us for 30 hours,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

www.peoplesdefender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
West Union, OH
City
Manchester, OH
Adams County, OH
Government
County
Adams County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Adams
Person
Mike Phipps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Council#Mlsd#The Sheriff S Office#Ibi#The Water Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden WH strategy for battling domestic terror labels White supremacy, militia 'extremists' as biggest threats

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, with officials telling Fox News it's designed to cut across the political spectrum, while warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats." The White House National Security Council released...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

'Potential red flag': Trump struggles to clear Senate GOP fields

(CNN) — A growing number of GOP Senate contenders are spurning former President Donald Trump's wishes with campaigns that defy his criticism or ignore his support of a rival, as the Republican Party debates his role in its future. In Alabama, Trump's early endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks has failed...