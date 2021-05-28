Manchester Council has heated meeting over new position, Sheriff’s Department

Manchester Village Council met on May 18 to discuss village projects, adding a position and enter into a new contract with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. “I did talk to [Sheriff] Kimmy Rogers. I know there have been some issues. What people need to understand is, the contract that we had signed was no longer in effect. So, Kimmy was not not fulfilling his contract, we did not have a contract signed with him. So, we do need to sign a new contract with him. It has been modified to only 30 hours because that’s what the levy will cover. He is [also] going to start providing a monthly timesheet to me, which will be available upon request if any council member wants to see it. He will only bill for the 30 hours; that does not mean he will not have someone down here, but he had not been billing us, but he will start billing us for 30 hours,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.