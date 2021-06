NEW IBERIA, La. -- The New Iberia Recreation Department (NIRD)’s annual Festival of Live Oaks will be held on June 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Donna Angelle, Louisiana Kids and Cajun Company Bank will be providing entertainment for people of all ages under the beautiful oak trees at New Iberia City Park (300 Parkview Dr.). There will be various kid and family activities along with crafts and sweets booths. Admission is free.