U.S. Heartland Cities Growing Thanks to Immigrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. There are close to 40 percent more people in immigration detention now than when President Joe Biden took office, even though his administration is turning away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and warning them not to come to the U.S. But research shows threatening migrants with detention and deportation doesn’t deter them from crossing the border, especially if they’re victims of violence and looking to escape from their home countries. Emily Ryo, a professor of law and sociology at the USC Gould School of Law, with the help of Vanderbilt University and Latin American Public Opinion Project, surveyed about 11,000 voting-age adults in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador coming to the U.S. It revealed that even when they knew about the U.S.’s deportation and detention policy, 21 percent of them still wanted to migrate. Vox.