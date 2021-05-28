Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

U.S. Heartland Cities Growing Thanks to Immigrants

By Deanna Garcia
Posted by 
Documented NY
Documented NY
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Cities in the American heartland have seen their populations shrink for years, but immigration is starting to reverse that fate. According to the Heartland Forward Think Tank, Columbus, Ohio, and Des Moines, Iowa, are among the U.S. cities that have recently seen the quickest growing foreign-born population over the past decade. They’ve grown at a faster pace than New York City or Los Angeles. The report also shows that the 20 central states’ foreign-born population grew from 23.5 percent in 2010 to 31.1 percent in 2019. In Des Moines, Columbus and Louisville, Kentucky, the number of foreign-born residents jumped more than 40 percent through 2019. Bloomberg.

documentedny.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
Documented NY

Documented NY

New York City, NY
172
Followers
362
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

 http://documentedny.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#U S Customs#Border Patrol#American#Bloomberg#Cbp#The Laredo Sector#Newsweek#Medicaid#Whatsapp#The Documented Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

How Green Empire Farms Failed to Stop One of New York’s Biggest COVID-19 Outbreaks

Cassidy Jensen is a journalist who recently graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she was a Toni Stabile Investigative Fellow. Her work has been published in THE CITY, Washington City Paper and TalkPoverty. She will soon be joining the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire, covering criminal justice and the city of Concord. Find her on Twitter @cassidymjensen or read more of her work at https://cassidyjensen.com/.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Unsuccessful Migration Trips Upturn Guatemalans’ Lives

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Alvina Jerónimo Pérez doesn’t want to face her neighbors after her unsuccessful journey to live in the U.S. To build another room on her concrete block home, Pérez had to borrow money, which she figured she could make back if she made it to the U.S. But instead she fell victim to a smuggler who promised her a job if she crossed the border with her husband and daughter. Jerónimo Pérez paid the smuggler $7,700. But despite her failed attempt to cross the border, Jerónimo Pérez sees no hope for surviving unless she tries again. The Associated Press.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Detention and Deportation Isn’t Deterring Migrants From Crossing the Border

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. There are close to 40 percent more people in immigration detention now than when President Joe Biden took office, even though his administration is turning away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and warning them not to come to the U.S. But research shows threatening migrants with detention and deportation doesn’t deter them from crossing the border, especially if they’re victims of violence and looking to escape from their home countries. Emily Ryo, a professor of law and sociology at the USC Gould School of Law, with the help of Vanderbilt University and Latin American Public Opinion Project, surveyed about 11,000 voting-age adults in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador coming to the U.S. It revealed that even when they knew about the U.S.’s deportation and detention policy, 21 percent of them still wanted to migrate. Vox.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Human Rights Groups Demand End to Digital Surveillance of Immigrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Human rights groups are calling on the Biden administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt a digital surveillance program that follows close to 100,000 immigrants. Mijente and Just Futures Law released a new report to show how ICE uses apps, GPS-tracking ankle monitoring and facial recognition software to monitor individuals. According to the report, the use of these technologies encourages the criminalization of immigrants and affects their social and economic wellbeing. Surveillance program funding has increased from $28 million in 2006 to $440 million in 2021. The program follows 96,574 people, but the Biden administration’s 2022 budget wants to increase the number to 140,000. The Guardian.
Mexico, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Biden Ends “Remain in Mexico” Policy

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration has ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, the Trump-era policy that returned asylum seekers to Mexico until their court dates, according to a memo from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After President Joe Biden took office, DHS suspended new enrollments to the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program and started slowly allowing asylum seekers into the U.S. The memo said between Feb. 19 and May 25, about 11,200 migrants were processed into the U.S. Immigrant advocates called the announcement a “huge victory.” CNN.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New Jersey Migrant Sisters Crossed U.S. Border Alone

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, left Honduras with their mother after their coffee farm was destroyed by two storms last fall. The sisters said they planned on reuniting with their father and brother in New Jersey. But their plans changed when they arrived at the border in spring. Because migrants were being quickly expelled under a public health rule if they crossed as families, Brenda and Rosa’s mother decided it would be best for them to cross the Rio Grande without her. The girls were terrified, but crossed the border and recently made it to their father in New Jersey. CBS News.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Family Separated at the Border Reunited After 3 Years

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe fled Honduras with her family to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But when they arrived, U.S. officials separated Gonzales Brebe from her children, put her in jail and then deported her under former President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy. Her two sons were able to live with relatives in Philadelphia while she went back to her home country. Finally in May, after three years of being separated, Gonzales Brebe was one of four parents brought to the U.S. to be reunited with their children. But even though she’s reunited with her sons, they still need to adapt to their new life together. The Associated Press.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Myanmar Nationals Can Apply for Temporary Protected Status

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. After four months of rising violence in Myanmar, the Biden administration is allowing Myanmar nationals to apply for Temporary Protected Status. Roughly 1,600 Myanmar nationals “continuously residing” in the U.S. are eligible to apply through Nov. 22, the Department of Homeland Security said. The United Nations has accused Myanmar’s military leaders of intensely cracking down against pro-democracy demonstrators. The leaders seized power in a February coup, and their security forces have since allegedly killed dozens of protesters. VOA News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Undocumented Bronxite Lived on $100 Per Week

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Before the pandemic, Isabel Galán worked at a dry cleaner and earned $350 a week, which she used to support her children and her mother in Mexico. Yet last March, as Galán’s job closed its doors. She has mainly earned money since then by doing odd jobs, earning just about $100 each week. According to the Fiscal Policy Institute, undocumented immigrant women like Galán were affected the most during the pandemic. Many of them had low-wage jobs in the service sector that closed during the pandemic, while some had to stay home with their children to help with virtual learning. About 35,000 undocumented women in New York City didn’t have enough food this past March. The New York Times.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Groups Helping Immigrants Get Citizenship Receive $10 Million

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is supplying up to $10 million in grants for citizenship preparation programs throughout the U.S. The grants will be given to organizations that help lawful permanent residents receive U.S. citizenship and bolster their civic integration through knowledge of English, U.S. history and civics. USCIS will award 33 public and nonprofit organizations with $250,000 each for two years to provide citizenship instruction and naturalization application services to permanent residents. The Refugee and Asylee Integration Services Program will award six public or nonprofit organizations with experience in helping refugees up to $300,000 each for two years. Border Report.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Separated Parents Weren’t Asked to Be Deported with Their Children

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A new report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General revealed that between July 2017 and July 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 348 parents without their children and without recording if they agreed to be separated. ICE also removed parents without their children despite knowing they didn’t want to be separated, the report concluded. “There was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to ascertain, document, or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children,” said the report. Deported parents claimed ICE refused to reunite them with their children before their deportation, while DHS officials said they gave parents a choice to leave their children in the U.S. Mother Jones.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

100,000 Haitians Will Receive Temporary Protected Status

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will allow an additional 100,000 Haitians in the U.S. the chance to receive Temporary Protected Status. TPS would protect them from deportation and allow them to receive work permits. Haiti is currently undergoing a political crisis and reports of gang violence, leading many residents to seek protection in the U.S. Immigrant advocates have pushed the Biden administration for months to extend TPS to more Haitians; more than 50,000 Haitians in the U.S. already have TPS. The status will apply to Haitians who were in the U.S. as of May 21. BuzzFeed News.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New York City Trying to Improve Latinos’ Low COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. When Myrna Lazcano, a community activist from Mexico who lives in East Harlem, got COVID-19, her symptoms dragged on for months. This long-haul illness drove Lazcano to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to share her experience to encourage other Latinos to get it as well. Latinos have been twice as likely to die from COVID-19 as whites and had the highest infection rates in New York City. But vaccination rates among New York City Latinos remain low. Some residents say they distrust the vaccine, but most say they haven’t been able to access it. For example, many undocumented immigrants have struggled to get proper documentation to prove their eligibility. The New Yorker.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

New York Immigration Experts Call to Protect Young Immigrants Facing Deportation

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Thursday, more than 400 people who work with immigrant child survivors of abuse and neglect sent an open letter to top immigration officials to immediately address a backlog of Special Immigrant Juvenile Status cases. SIJS is a designation that allows minors who have survived abuse apply for lawful permanent residency in the U.S. But because of annual employment visa limits and per-county caps on green cards, tens of thousands of vulnerable children have been stuck in limbo and facing deportation. The End SIJS Backlog Coalition, a national group of directly impacted immigrant youth and over 55 allied organizations, is leading the effort to terminate the SIJS backlog. Deanna Garcia for Documented.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Two Immigration Jails Will Shut Down After Reports of Mistreatment

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration announced a detention facility in Georgia where women reported receiving unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts jail where people complained of inhumane conditions won’t be allowed to detain immigrants anymore. The Department of Homeland Security said it will end its contracts with the government agency that runs the detention center in North Dartmouth and with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. “We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This is the first time the Biden administration has scrapped 287(g) agreements that allow local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Hill.
Documented NY

Biden Lets ‘Vulnerable’ Migrants into U.S.

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will soon allow about 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. daily, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. This would be an exception to a current pandemic-related public health policy that bars most families and single adult migrants from crossing the southern border. Immigrants would be considered vulnerable if they are are sick, are in families with very young children or were threatened or attacked while they were in Mexico. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Customs and Border Protection has already allowed 2,000 immigrants into the U.S. to wait their immigration hearings. NBC News.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

How to Apply for New York Rent Relief

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New York state will soon implement a rent relief program that will pay COVID-19-related debts to prevent evictions. It’s unclear when the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will start accepting applications, but according to New York’s top budget official, it could happen later this month. Tenant advocates and housing rights groups are encouraging New Yorkers to prepare their documents as they get ready to apply. Documents showing personal identification, social security numbers, proof of residency and rent amount will likely be needed to apply. Those who don’t have a social security number, such as undocumented immigrants, can still apply for the program. City Limits.
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

HHS Moves $2 Billion to Migrant Child Care

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. While the Biden administration continues to struggle to handle an influx of new arrivals at the border, the Department of Health and Human Services moved more than $2 billion meant for other health initiatives to care for unaccompanied migrant children. Three people with knowledge of the situation told Politico the redirected funds included $850 million Congress originally set aside to build the U.S.’s Strategic National Stockpile and another $850 million meant to help expand COVID-19 testing. The $2.13 billion of redirected money is more than what the government has spent on its unaccompanied children program in the last two years. Politico.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Migrant Parents Feel Forced to Send Children Across the Border Alone

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Marely traveled for 13 days with her mother from El Salvador toward the U.S.-Mexico border. But once they made it to a raft to cross the Rio Grande, the 12-year-old found out her mother wasn’t coming with her. Marely had to then turn herself in to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas. Her mother is among many migrants sending their children to the U.S. alone because migrant families with older children are being rapidly expelled under a pandemic health rule. Meanwhile if unaccompanied children arrive alone, the Biden administration is allowing them to remain in the U.S. while they wait for their court cases. The Associated Press.