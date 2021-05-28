How Prince Harry Found Out That Prince Philip Died

Prince Harry was at his home in Montecito, California, when his grandfather, Prince Philip, died back on April 9. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle purchased their new home in July 2020, according to Hello! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in along with their son Archie just a few months after leaving the UK, and haven't looked back since. Both Harry and Meghan seem happy with their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, and have both spoken very highly of their experience living in California, where Harry can freely ride his bike and take his son out in public with far less worry. This is something that Harry expressed when chatting with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. "Living here now I can lift my head. I feel different, my shoulders have dropped. You can walk around feeling a bit more free. I take Archie out on the back of my bicycle," Harry said.