We Found the Perfect Red Lipstick Emma Stone Wears in Cruella

By Anna Moeslei n
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year and change spent peering at co-workers through sad Zoom filters and perfecting our skin care routines, makeup is back. Thank God. And what perfect timing for Cruella, a live-action film about the fur-obsessed Disney villain that's now in theaters.

Glamour

Glamour

Redefining fulfillment for women.

Emma Thompson
Emma Stone
Chrissie Hynde
#Fashion House#Polish#German#Stone Mac#Union Black Jack#M A C Butter London Union#Jack Black Nail Lacquer#Siouxsie Sioux#Banshees#Diy#Mac
Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Emma Stone wants to see Ursula origin movie

Emma Stone would like to see an origin movie about Ursula from 'The Little Mermaid'. The 32-year-old star took on Cruella de Vil in the live-action movie 'Cruella', and she has revealed another Disney villain she'd like to have their own movie to learn more about their backstory. Speaking to...
Celebrity Gossip: Paul Walker, Emma Stone, Rebel Wilson and More!

PAUL WALKER’S DAUGHTER CALLS VIN DIESEL ‘FAMILY’: Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is carrying on her father’s legacy. She posted a sweet shot of herself snuggling up to Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, and his daughter Similce, 13. "Family <3," the 22-year-old model wrote in the caption of her post, on which Diesel commented, "All love. Always … " Walker died in a car crash at age 40 in 2013.
Dame Emma Thompson's Cruella Baroness look inspired by Dame Joan Collins

Dame Emma Thompson's 'Cruella' look was modelled on Dame Joan Collins. The 62-year-old actress stars as Baroness von Hellman - the narcissistic head of a prestigious London fashion house - in the live-action origin story of the '101 Dalmatians' villainess Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone). And the 'Love Actually' star...
Movie Review: Emma Stone stars in spotty Disney prequel, ‘Cruella’

Villains are by far more interesting than heroes. The antagonist seems to have the opportunity for greater richness; there is an opportunity for variety and texture that is often absent in the world of the “good.” Snow White and Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella are almost interchangeable. But the difference between the Wicked Queen, Maleficent, and the Stepmother is an entirely different story. Disney’s rogues’ gallery includes the aforementioned three as well as infamous favorites Captain Hook, Jafar, Scar, and Ursula.
The Emmas are Devilishly Good in the Enjoyable ‘Cruella’

Cruella de Vil is one of Disney’s most beloved and deplorable villains — after all, she does kidnap dogs. It was only a matter of time before the studio would want a live-action iteration of the notorious heiress to join their growing catalog of remakes. While those movies have largely...
How ‘Cruella’ fails Emma Stone in a way ‘101 Dalmatians’ doesn’t fail Glenn Close

This weekend, Disney’s Cruella—the live-action origin story of the villainous fashion designer Cruella DeVil, who came to fame in the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians—hit both theaters and Disney+. This is the second live-action iteration of the material, with 101 (and 102) Dalmatians coming 25 years ago, starring Glenn Close as Cruella. The latest version, directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl fame, stars Emma Stone as the titular villain and Emma Thompson as her villain, the Baroness von Hellman, another famous designer in this world.
Good News, Emma Stone Fans, Cruella 2 Is Already Happening At Disney

Cruella is about to enter its second weekend in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, and look out: Cruella de Vil isn’t throwing out her fabulous wig or punk fashion persona for long. The Disney origin story is already expected to continue with a sequel, and the same talent behind the Emma Stone-led 101 Dalmatians reimagining are expected to return.
Cruella Sequel in the Works at Disney, Emma Stone May or May Not Reprise the Role

Washington [US], June 5: Seems like Disney isn’t finished telling Cruella de Vil’s story just yet! Before Emma Stone-starrer ‘Cruella’ has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel of the film. Cruella Official Trailer 2: Emma Stone Is a Beautiful Badass Disney Villain as She Goes Against Emma Thompson’s Baroness.
Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Coming Home To Those Without Disney+ And Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is celebrating another box office hit with Emma Stone’s Cruella putting up impressive numbers in theaters, and through Disney+ Premier Access. That’s certainly a cause for celebration, and the studio behind this clever new twist on the 101 Dalmatians legacy has a pretty special way of ringing the bell on its latest live-action success. If you don’t have Disney+, you won’t have to wait to long to see Cruella for yourself from home, as the movie will be available in Digital HD sooner than you think.