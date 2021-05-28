We Found the Perfect Red Lipstick Emma Stone Wears in Cruella
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a year and change spent peering at co-workers through sad Zoom filters and perfecting our skin care routines, makeup is back. Thank God. And what perfect timing for Cruella, a live-action film about the fur-obsessed Disney villain that's now in theaters.www.glamour.com