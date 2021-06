A Tory MP has been fined after his puppy caused a stampede by chasing after a 200-strong herd of deer in London’s Richmond Park.Danny Kruger admitted losing control of his 11-month-old Jack Russell, named Pebble, during a walk with his family in March.MP for Devizes – who was Boris Johnson’s political secretary before he was elected to the Commons in 2019 – pleaded guilty to causing or permitting an animal to chase or worry another animal in a royal park.Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram fined Kruger £120 and told him he must pay £575 costs and a £34 surcharge – totalling £719. “You should have known...