Reef-building corals and microscopic algae within their cells evolve together

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe microscopic algae that live inside and provide nutrients to their reef-building coral hosts may be evolving in tandem with the corals they inhabit, so each partner is fine-tuned to meet one another's needs. A new study by Penn State biologists reveals that genetic differences within a species of these microalgal symbionts correspond to the coral species they inhabit, a discovery that could have implications for the conservation of these endangered corals.

phys.org
