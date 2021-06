This weekend, police in Columbus, Georgia arrested a 39-year-old man called Justin Tyren Roberts. Over the course of a single day, Roberts shot five separate people in two different states. We know this because Roberts has admitted it. He also said why he did it. In his confession, police say, Roberts, "explained [that] throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him." So he decided to kill them. In one case, Roberts walked up behind a white man, a total stranger, as he was getting out of a car and shot him in the back.