Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

How scientists are improving cold-region water and climate prediction models

By University of Saskatchewan
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is changing rapidly, and the past is no longer a guide to the future in terms of extreme events and floods. That's one of the findings from a paper on the Changing Cold Regions Network (CCRN), a summary of the research program that wrapped up in 2018 and which recently compiled many of its scientific advances in a special issue of the journal Hydrology and Earth System Sciences.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Research#Changing Climate#Water Security#Ccrn#Western#Gwf#Center For Hydrology#Canada Research Chair#Eccc#Mesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Un-Earthly Cold: Scientists Create Exotic “Outer Space” Ice

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory successfully created amorphous ice, similar to ice in interstellar space and on icy worlds in our solar system. They documented that its disordered atomic behavior is unlike any ice on Earth. The findings could help interpret data from future...
Sciencearxiv.org

Predicting water flow in fully and partially saturated porous media: a new fractal-based permeability model

Predicting the permeability of porous media in saturated and partially saturated conditions is of crucial importance in many geo-engineering areas, from water resources to vadose zone hydrology or contaminant transport predictions. Many models have been proposed in the literature to estimate the permeability from properties of the porous media such as porosity, grain size or pore size. In this study, we develop a model of the permeability for porous media saturated by one or two fluid phases with all physically-based parameters using a fractal upscaling technique. The model is related to microstructural properties of porous media such as fractal dimension for pore space, fractal dimension for tortuosity, porosity, maximum radius, ratio of minimum pore radius and maximum pore radius, water saturation and irreducible water saturation. The model is favorably compared to existing and widely used models from the literature. Then, comparison with published experimental data for both unconsolidated and consolidated samples, we show that the proposed model estimate the permeability from the medium properties very well.
Environmentsciencecodex.com

Extreme rainfall: More accurate predictions in a changing climate

To limit the impacts of climate change it is essential to predict them as accurately as possible. Regional Climate Models are high-resolution models of the Earth's climate that are able to improve simulations of extreme weather events that may be affected by climate change and thus contribute to limiting impacts through timely action.
Environmenteppingforestguardian.co.uk

Covid slowed climate change, but for wrong reason – documentary scientist

The world is in a “mass extinction phase” and the Covid crisis “released the foot from the accelerator” but for the wrong reasons, according to a leading scientist who is the subject of a new Netflix documentary about the environment. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the film Breaking Boundaries: The...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Dual-axis tracker supports power production in cold climates

North of the 39th parallel near Halifax, Nova Scotia, an area familiar with harsh winter conditions, low sun angle, and coastal-related degradation concerns, a dynamic solar array has been installed. A Halifax estate owner hired the Aartha Group of Surrey, British Columbia, to construct a solution that uses a Mechatron dual-axis tracker.
EnvironmentEos

Raising Central American Orography Improves Climate Simulation

Global Climate Models (GCMs) suffer from the tropical rainfall bias, with double peaks on both sides of the equator rather than just north of the equator, known as the double Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) bias. The tropical mean state bias limits the fidelity of GCMs in projecting the future climate. Much effort has gone into improving this double ITCZ bias, but it has not been alleviated since the early days of model development.
Sciencefoodsafetynews.com

Researchers develop botulism prediction model

A mathematical model has been developed by scientists in Denmark to control the risk from Clostridium botulinum in certain foods. The tool could be used in development or reformulation of fresh and lightly preserved seafood and poultry products that do not support the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Botulism poisoning is a serious but rare illness caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria.
ChemistryPhysics World

Water on a cold surface must heat up to freeze

Water molecules on cold surfaces require some additional heat before they can form ice, an international research team has discovered. Their novel experiment found that water molecules on a cold graphene surface initially repel each other, until additional energy allows them to reorient themselves and form electrostatic bonds. The findings fill an important gap in our knowledge of ice formation – and could lead to new ways of controlling the freezing process.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Climate tipping points could topple like dominoes, warn scientists

Ice sheets and ocean currents at risk of climate tipping points can destabilise each other as the world heats up, leading to a domino effect with severe consequences for humanity, according to a risk analysis. Tipping points occur when global heating pushes temperatures beyond a critical threshold, leading to accelerated...
AgricultureDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Creating the Crops of the Future

(Credit: YEINISM/Shutterstock) In Kansas, a small team of scientists is working on what they hope will be the grain of the future. To the untrained eye, the long-stemmed, seed-topped wheatgrass looks quite similar to the normal wheat that sways in farm fields across the central U.S. But researchers at a nonprofit called The Land Institute, based in Salina, Kansas, have spent decades fine-tuning their flagship product with year after year of selective breeding.
Environmentksut.org

A Hotter Climate Is Shrinking The Water Supply In The Western U.S.

Drought is intensifying across the West. Almost half the country's population is facing dry conditions, but it's more than just one bad year. A hotter climate is also shrinking water supplies, and that is posing a fundamental threat to water systems that millions of people rely on. NPR's Lauren Sommer has more.
Environmenttheenergymix.com

Climate Models May Underestimate Clouds’ Cooling Ability, Scientists Say

Standard climate modelling may underestimate the extent to which some types of clouds cool the atmosphere, according to a new paper in the journal Nature Climate Change that raises questions about a new generation of global models that predict faster future warming. The new research “aims to correct a ‘long-standing’...
Environmentpnnl.gov

Decisions, Decisions: Climate Change and Water

While a drought grips the southwestern United States and water supplies dwindle, decision-makers face increasingly difficult decisions about who, or what, gets water. “With climate change, river flows will likely decrease—there will be winners and losers. Who gets the water and who’s willing to pay the most for it?” said Rajiv Prasad, an Earth scientist and hydrologist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).
EnvironmentScience Daily

Improved climate resilience through better seasonal forecasts

Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Lack of water, floods, or crop losses: As a result of climate change, pronounced periods of drought and rainfall are causing human suffering and major economic damage. Precise seasonal forecasts can help to mitigate these consequences. A research team has now been able to improve global forecasts using statistical methods so that they can be used on the regional level.
Environmentsaskatchewan.ca

2021 Report Shows Improvement To Climate Resilience In Saskatchewan

In honour of Canadian Environment Week, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to release its 2021 climate resilience report, measuring the province's improvements toward building resilience to a changing global climate. The third-annual Climate Resilience Measurement Framework - a commitment stemming from Saskatchewan's Prairie Resilience climate change strategy - focuses...
WildlifeOne Green Planet

Scientists Might Be Able to Predict Which Animals Will Survive Climate Change

Climate change is already affecting animals across habitats and continents. Habitat loss, deforestation, warming oceans, and temperature changes are making life difficult for animals. Scientists are now starting to use genomic sequencing to figure out which animals will be able to adapt during climate change, Science Daily reports. Some fish,...