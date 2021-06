The Bemidji Middle School recently announced Owen Augustine, Brooke Kemp and Annabell Durant-Belcourt as fine arts students of the month. Eighth-grader Brooke Kemp sings alto in choir and her favorite thing about it is the feeling of being a part of a family and having supportive people around her. She also loves to sing and experiment with her voice, and choir allows her to do that. Brooke’s future goal is to continue to study music after high school as a profession or just for fun, a release said.