I’ve been online getting insurance quotes which I don’t enjoy, but have found it easier online rather than ringing around as that takes ages and I find the agents run through the questions so quickly it’s really difficult to keep up! A question that came up is are we in a flood risk area. In the past I’ve always automatically answered no to the agent on the phone but online there was a link to the environmental agency to check postcode for flood risk. I was surprised to find that we are classed as high risk for surface water flooding! When I clicked yes a message came up saying they are unable to insure us and I couldn’t go any further. The only thing I can think of is the floods back in 2007, where there was some flooding in our area, and our garden did have surface water of a few inches but not high enough to enter or damage the property.