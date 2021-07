Last Saturday Linda Kay Corey, 57, of 12420 Sawmill Trail went to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter on SH 242 to look at the dogs. She found a puppy she was interested in and brought it upfront. She was advised that the particular puppy was on hold as someone had already adopted it but they were waiting on it to be spayed. She then left. Corey went out to her vehicle, emptied her purse, and came back in. She went back to where the puppy was, put it in her purse, and walked out of the shelter. The Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Unit was alerted and early Friday morning Corey was arrested. At the time of her arrest, she also had an open warrant from Montgomery County Precinct 5. Corey was placed in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of theft of greater than $100 but less than $750. She was given a PR Bond on that charge but remains in custody on the Precinct 5 charge where she owes a $422.50 fine.