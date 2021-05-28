U.S. consumer inflation surges in April

Prices in the United States rose 3.9 percent in May from the same month in 2020 as vaccines allowed the economy to bounce back from the Covid-19 crisis, government data said Friday. Much of the increase reported in the Commerce Department's May personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data came from a 27.4 percent rise in energy prices, while food prices gained 0.4 percent. The data showed consumers steering their dollars away from expensive goods and towards restaurants, hotels and recreation activities that had been disrupted during the pandemic, but spending overall increased just $2.9 billion, less than expected and basically flat from the month prior. Personal income fell two percent, less than forecast, in what the report said was due to the fading of government stimulus payments approved in March.