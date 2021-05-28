Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Tax ‘holiday’ for disaster supplies starts today

By News Service of Florida
Mysuncoast.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-day sales tax “holiday” will begin for shoppers buying supplies for the 2021 hurricane season, which starts Tuesday. Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on such items as reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; portable self-powered radios, gas tanks and packages of batteries that cost $50 or less; non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less; tarps that cost $100 or less; and portable generators that cost $1,000 or less.

