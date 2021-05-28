Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

New bill in Harrisburg would promote Pa. distilling industry

By Chris Benson
Posted by 
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harrisburg, Pa. - A new bill in the state legislature would provide funding and bring greater attention to the distilling industry in Pennsylvania. "Since 2012, Pennsylvania has increased from having only four limited distilleries to over one hundred. While this level of growth is exciting, distillers are still faced with unique challenges not seen in the production of wine and beer," said State Rep. Daniel J. Deasy, who is the bills main sponsor.

www.northcentralpa.com
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Harrisburg, PA
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Delloso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillers#Bills#Distilled Spirits#Legislature#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Pennsylvania Statepenncapital-star.com

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania Statelebtown.com

See the Pa. lawmakers who spent the most on food, lodging, mileage and more

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature spent $203 million from 2017 through 2020 just to feed, house, transport, and provide rental offices and other perks for lawmakers and their staffs. About one in 10 of those dollars — $20 million in all over the four years — went into lawmakers’ pockets in the form of reimbursements for meals, mileage subsidies, per diems, and other expenses.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Doceo opens larger office in Lancaster County

Doceo has relocated it Lancaster County service center. The company has moved Lancaster County location into a larger service center at 1697 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. The new 1,856-square-foot sales and service center opened last month. Doceo relocated the office from Highland Drive in West Hempfield Township. “The decision...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania StateErie Times-News

Taxpayers foot huge bill to run Pa.’s full-time legislature, but are blocked from many details

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania legislature got to work at 1 p.m. on March 18, 2019. Three and a half hours later on that Monday afternoon, lawmakers had adjourned. They passed eight bills, four of which eventually became law and none of which was controversial or particularly groundbreaking. One established a promotional board for distilled spirits. Two dealt with agricultural conservation easements.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

See how home prices have changed in Pennsylvania over the past decade

Pennsylvania’s real estate market is thriving, a year after it was under the most restrictions of any other state during the initial pandemic shutdowns. After the state emerged from the lockdowns, the housing market throughout the state came back stronger than ever. As of the end of April, some of the top emerging housing markets in the nation included State College and the Harrisburg-Carlisle area.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Pennsylvania Statethepennyhoarder.com

Live in Pennsylvania? Be a Quote Specialist for Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is hiring a remote quote specialist in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will research and understand requests for quotations (RFQs), handle customer inquiries when they relate to quote requests and understand the equipment for industrial applications. You should have a high school diploma or the...
Harrisburg, PApennbizreport.com

Cleveland company opening facility in Harrisburg

Cleveland-based GE Current, an advanced lighting and intelligent controls company, recently opened a new distribution center near Harrisburg. The company will use the distribution center to provide same-day and next-day service to more customers and for will-call service for electric distributors and contractors. The 150,000-square-foot facility, located in Lemoyne, stocks...