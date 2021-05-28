New bill in Harrisburg would promote Pa. distilling industry
Harrisburg, Pa. - A new bill in the state legislature would provide funding and bring greater attention to the distilling industry in Pennsylvania. "Since 2012, Pennsylvania has increased from having only four limited distilleries to over one hundred. While this level of growth is exciting, distillers are still faced with unique challenges not seen in the production of wine and beer," said State Rep. Daniel J. Deasy, who is the bills main sponsor.