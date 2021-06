Safe Voyage aims to erase the memory of a disappointing run in the Lockinge Stakes and wrap up a fifth win at Haydock, in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes. His latest success at the Merseyside circuit came in this race when it was last run in 2019, since when Safe Voyage has won twice at Group Two level - at York and Leopardstown last season - as well as going close in the Group One Prix de la Foret on Arc day in October.