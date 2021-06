An inflation scare has erupted – at least in some countries. Interest in the term ‘inflation’ as measured by Google searches has hit a high in the United States (Figure 1). In Europe, meanwhile, interest has been increasing in Germany and the United Kingdom, but not in France or Italy. The Bundesbank even sees the possibility of German inflation reaching 4%. Ahead of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council meeting on 10 June, are German concerns warranted and how worried should the ECB be about euro-area inflation increasing too much?