Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The 40 greatest synth sounds of all time, No 2: New Order - Blue Monday

By Computer Music
MusicRadar.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most of you will surely know, New Order were created by the surviving members of Joy Division after that band’s frontman, Ian Curtis, took his own life in 1980. Bassist Peter Hook, guitarist Bernard Sumner, and drummer Stephen Morris had - along with Curtis - vowed not to use the name Joy Division should any member of that band depart, so the remaining trio assumed a new moniker and added a new member, Morris’ girlfriend Gillian Gilbert, on keys and second guitar.

www.musicradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hook
Person
Ian Curtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Synth#New Order#Joy Division#Italian#Ha Ienda#Blue Monday#Oberheim#Moog Source#Filter#Fx#Cutoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: Wolf Alice’s ‘Blue Weekend’

Opening number The Beach is a slow build track. It begins with a strong pulse composed of a steady drum beat and guitar, with lead singer Ellie Rowsell’s gentle upper register inviting you into the world of Blue Weekend. From here, the track builds with more shoegaze style layers until it transcends into a frantic dreamlike state until it stops suddenly, leaving you bleary eyed and asking for more. And more Blue Weekend gives. It’s a stunning opener to an incredible album.
Musicthis song is sick

Equanimous Showcases Worldly Sound On Hypnotizing New Single “Good Times”

Blissful bass music producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, Equanimous, has been on our radar for the last few months with his signature chilled out euphoric sound. His ability to intertwine beautiful melodies with deep bass and creative rhythmic beats is something to behold and his newest single, “Good Times,” continues right where he left off.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Jade Bird drops new single ‘Now is the Time’

Premiered by Annie Mac as “Hottest Record in the world” on BBC Radio 1 last night, Jade Bird shares her latest single ‘Now Is The Time’. The track follows on from recent singles Headstart, Houdini and Open up the heavens and is the fourth to be revealed from her forthcoming sophomore record Different Kinds Of Light, out August 13th via Glassnote Records. Listen below.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Sonic Youth’s guitar sounds

Few bands managed to get as many sounds out of a guitar as Sonic Youth. What was their secret? In the beginning, it was cheap guitars. Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo just kept buying cheap guitars that would constantly keep going out of tune. So rather than fight it, they would often play the guitars as they were, in tune or not.
Theater & DanceThe Quietus

A Drone And A Drum: Lisa Gerrard's Favourite Music

From falling into the ‘massive abyss’ of Alfred Schnittke, to the ‘silly and lovely’ Electric Light Orchestra, Lisa Gerrard of Dead Can Dance delivers Lottie Brazier a guide to her thirteen favourite pieces of music. Photo by Vaughan Stedman. You’ve probably heard Lisa Gerrard’s voice without realising it; as a...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn these 10 easy partial guitar chords and speed up your changes

Guitar lessons: Open chords and barre chords are great for acoustic strumming and big ringing sounds, but, for more focussed riff s and quicker changes, try playing only three or four strings from a bigger shape. Known as ‘partial chords’, these shapes are used extensively throughout rock, funk, jazz and, in fact, most styles of guitar music – from Brian May’s rocking riff in Hammer To Fall to the funky lines in James Brown’s The Boss and, indeed, most of Nile Rodgers’ guitar work with Chic.
Musicthevinyldistrict.com

TVD Radar: Bryan Ferry solo catalog remastered reissues in stores 7/30

VIA PRESS RELEASE | In 1973, while Roxy Music—one of the most unique, influential, and important bands of their generation—were still riding the cusp of a wave, frontman Bryan Ferry launched an audacious solo career that went on to cement him as one of the greatest and unique performers and songwriters the UK has ever produced.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Brand New Jazz Sounds

All new releases from around the World of Jazz. A new mini-album by The Near Jazz Experience highlights the band's hypnotic improv grooves, salutes a pop hero and explores new ground in the shape of electronic beats and live sound manipulation. Pianist Ray Gallon's debut recording arrives after more than three decades of him plying his trade on stages and in studios around the world with the crème-de-la-crème of jazz. A ground-breaking album from guitarist Rene Lussier who is one of the leading figures in the innovative Quebec music scene. The first recording by the grouping of pedal steel prodigy Susan Alcorn, saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, and noise cellist Leila Bordreuil. The third album from Alchemy Sound Project, a collective in which five esteemed composers and bandleaders form a potent ensemble greater than the sum of its parts. Mårten Landström interprets the sublime Alan Hovhaness Folkish Piano Works. The latest project by the stimulating modern jazz quartet Madre Vaca is no less than the musical depiction of the four elements of the world. The third full length album by Sound Prints, co-led by Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas, includes ten new compositions by the co-leaders and features Lawrence Fields, Linda May Han Oh and Joey Baron.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Learn 4 Oasis guitar chords from their classic songs

Some of the very best songwriting is about doing special things with simple parts – Noel Gallagher's work is frequently a prime example and on Oasis's first two albums, along with their bounty of b-sides, he was on incredible form. Noel definitely has his calling cards when it comes to...
MusicMusicRadar.com

How to get synth sounds with your guitar effects pedals

Hey everybody! My name is Stefan Fast and I’m a total pedalholic. Over the past 15 years, there hasn’t been a single day where I haven’t messed around with effects pedals or thought about interesting pedal combinations. My addiction actually runs so deep that I’ve been displaying it to the world for almost five years on my YouTube channel, ThePedalZone.
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Musicloudersound.com

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris: 8 songs that changed my life

Steve Harris isn't one to rest on his laurels – when he's not touring the world's stadiums with Iron Maiden, the British metal legends he formed in 1975, the hard-grafting East End bass icon loves nothing better than getting up close and personal with rock and metal fans in sweaty clubs with his side band British Lion.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Coldwave / Synth

Rebolledo & Roman Flugel - "Star Stuff" (6:32) Jennifer Touch & Chinaski - "Dime" (3:47) New Hook & Perel - "The Lambs Suffer" (5:39) Fort Romeau & Panthera Krause - "Omicron 8" (5:45) Horkheimer, Peter Invasion & Gregor Habicht - "Summe Drei" (6:28) Review: In pandemic times of telepresences and...
MusicBlackbookmag.com

Listen: Damon Albarn is Being Contemplative Again on New Single ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’

When your author last interviewed Damon Albarn in the spring of 2014, the Blur reunion was already five years past, and his first solo record, the piercingly ruminative (as in: How might technology be insidiously overwhelming our existence, and how can we resist it doing so?) Everyday Robots had just landed on the digital shelves. In his usual thoughtful manner, he astutely observed…
Rock Musicpost-punk.com

Hallows Debut Dreamy Darkwave Synth Melodies on Haunting First Album “All That Is True”

Seattle-based darkwave duo Hallows have released their first full-length album, All That Is True, out now on Cold Transmission Music. Maintaining themes of “unease and loneliness” in their music, the duo stay true to the darkwave/post-punk genres while featuring a synthesized sheen of minimal wave and icy coldwave with lush saturation. The vocal duo of Vanee D.’s sweet and impassioned delivery with Dom R.’s brooding back-from-the-grave baritone creates tension that carries the songs. Production from Seattle producer Aaron C. Schroeder is also effective in capturing the band’s romantic gloom and intensity, offering a clean and clear distillation of the duo in their most vulnerable form yet.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER To Release 'Manipulations Of The Mind' Box Set Of Solo Albums

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler has announced a new career-spanning release, "Manipulations Of The Mind - The Complete Collection". The four-CD box set, which is due on July 30 via BMG, will include his three solo albums — "Plastic Planet", "Black Science" and "Ohmwork" — plus a bonus disc of "rare material," described as a treasure trove of unreleased demos, studio outtakes, single edits and three live tracks captured at the Majestic Theatre, Detroit, Michigan in February 1996, alongside the song "Beach Skeleton", only previously heard on the Japanese edition of "Black Science". An additional standalone collection, "The Very Best Of Geezer Butler", will be made available on the same day. It cherry-picks seventeen choice cuts from the box set by Geezer himself.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Dave Okumu of The Invisible Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “RTN”

Dave Okumu, singer/guitarist with London three-piece The Invisible, has announced his debut solo album, Knopperz, and shared its first single, “RTN.” Knopperz is an instrumental album that combines hip-hop, jazz, and experimental electronic music and is a partial homage to J Dilla’s Donuts. Knopperz is due out September 24 via Transgressive. Check out “RTN” below, followed by the album’s cover art.