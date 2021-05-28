Fort Myers Police trying to identify two burglary suspects

Fort Myers Police are trying to identify two men who burglarized the Auto Repair Shop at 2445 Concorde Drive in Fort Myers, on May 21, 2021, at approximately 4:36 am.

The men stole a Kobalt toolbox and are believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries along Fowler Street.

The man caught on video appears to be white, tall, and slender with a unique walk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers.