To culture or not to culture: New tool helps decide—and lowers antibiotic use

By Michael E. Newman
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dictionary defines stewardship as "the job of properly and responsibly taking care of things so that they can be used effectively." Nowhere is that concept—and the responsibility attached to it—taken more seriously than in a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), especially when it involves stewarding the appropriate use of antibiotics. Now, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers hope to make that high-value health care task simpler and more effective with a new bedside tool that helps clinicians better determine when to test for bacteria in endotracheal tubes being used for critically ill pediatric patients.

medicalxpress.com
