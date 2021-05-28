Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

PREVIEW: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets looking to go up 3-0 against Boston Celtics

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTI70_0aEXC9A800

In the first quarter of Game 2, the Boston Celtics scrambled to defend Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets simply adjusted to Boston’s strategy at defending their stars with a clinic in ball movement and in a blur were on their way to a 2-0 series lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Nets hope to race out to another quick start while the Celtics hope the opening minutes unfold in a much different way Friday night when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3.

The Nets are trying to take a 3-0 series lead for the first time since their first-round sweep of the New York Knicks in 2004, and Game 4 is Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mVG4_0aEXC9A800 Also Read:
Sports world reacts to Brooklyn Nets’ dominating win over the Boston Celtics

Brooklyn forward Jeff Green will miss the rest of the first-round playoff series due to a strained left plantar fascia.

Green left Brooklyn’s 130-108 victory on Tuesday after playing 12 minutes with what was initially called a bruised left foot. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days and might be available for the next round of the playoffs should the Nets advance.

Brooklyn has opened the series with two drastically different outcomes. In Game 1, the Nets trailed 12 before surging ahead in the final minutes for a 104-93 win when Durant, Harden and Irving combined for 82 points and the Nets shot 41.7 percent and totaled 18 assists.

“Whenever the ball moves, we’re very difficult to defend,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “We can score in isolation, but the more the ball moves, we knock the first domino down and then the teams chase and we’re excellent in those situations.”

On Tuesday, the Nets seized control early, taking a 14-point lead after the opening quarter, a 24-point lead by halftime en route to the win. Joe Harris scored 25 points and hit seven 3-pointers to tie a franchise postseason record and the Nets finished with 31 assists and shot 52.3 percent.

In the opening quarter, Harris scored 16 points, including 11 straight and sank three 3-pointers in a span of 80 seconds. Harris produced his big night while Brooklyn’s Big 3 combined for 61 points and 18 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkycb_0aEXC9A800
Also Read:
Brooklyn Nets’ Jeff Green (plantar fascia) to miss rest of Boston Celtics series

“It seemed like in Game 1, I had a tendency to creep over to the ball, bringing my defender and not allowing one of the three guys at least enough space to operate,” Harris said. “So, a lot of it was just talking about getting even with the foul line extended, and just trying to play in that area.”

While the Nets enjoyed an easy win, they are not expecting to cruise in Boston, where Irving will play in front of fans for the first time since leaving the Celtics in free agency following the 2018-19 season.

Boston’s biggest concern is not whatever fan reaction awaits Irving but finding a way to get Jayson Tatum going to avoid falling into a three games-to-none hole for the first time since getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in 2015.

Tatum scored 50 points in the play-in win over the Washington Wizards but has mostly been neutralized so far by totaling 31 points on 9-of-32 from the floor against the Nets. He started the series by making three of his first six shots but is 6-of-26 after the first quarter of Game 1 and scored nine points in 21 minutes on Tuesday before leaving the game after the third quarter when he was poked in the eye by Durant.

“We’re running plays for him; we’re doing everything that we can to help him. But at the same time, Jayson has to continue to be able to adjust to the defense that he’s seeing out there,” Boston guard Marcus Smart said. “We just gotta continue to get open for him. We gotta continue to get in his eyesight, and JT (has) to continue to make the pass to us, even if we’re making or missing them. Eventually, shots will fall, and it’ll open up a lot for him.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens described Tatum’s eye as “pretty swollen” but also said he expects him to play Friday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Eastern Conference#Boston For Game 3#The New York Knicks#Boston Celtics Brooklyn#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Washington Wizards#Jt#Nba Playoffs Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Kyrie Irving Game 5 Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Nets

Kyrie Irving was interviewed postgame after the Nets’ 123-109 win and series victory vs the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. He spoke about how it feels to win the series, the overall time spent with the big three, and the matchup ahead vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Should Cs pursue Russell Westbrook/Bradley Beal package?

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. Boston Celtics fans are a funny bunch. Underperformance makes their skin crawl, but a certain sect of the fanbase believes the team should soldier on as is and that this season was merely a byproduct of COVID-19-related absences and injuries. Mention Kemba...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Solid performance in finale

Irving produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. It wasn't Irving's best scoring night by any means, but he turned up the heat defensively with three steals and three blocked shots. Irving's shot volume is typically much higher, and his 11 attempts Sunday matched his second-lowest total of the season. He put up the ball 16 times with James Harden in the lineup against the Bulls, and once the playoffs begin, he'll likely get that volume back to a reasonable number.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Probably For Play-In Vs. Wizards

With everything on the line, the Boston Celtics may have some good news regarding availability for Tuesday’s play-in game. Robert Williams, who has been dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season, has been upgraded to probable for the match against the Washington Wizards. The sophomore...
NBAwamc.org

#SportsReport: Nets Top Cavaliers For No. 2 Seed In East; Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Class

Kevin Durant and the Nets have claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double, providing 23 points and 13 assists in the Nets' fifth straight win. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Nets, who rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game injury absence.
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics vs. Wizards play-in game: Bradley Beal's health, Jaylen Brown's absence could play big factors

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, it's safe to say the Boston Celtics did not expect to be competing in the league's freshly instituted play-in tournament in order to qualify for postseason play. They were fresh off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Orlando bubble, and entered this season expected to contend for a high seed. As for the Washington Wizards, they pulled off a blockbuster trade over the offseason in which they landed Russell Westbrook to pair with Bradley Beal. In other words, there was plenty of optimism surrounding both squads.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Kemba Walker Is Feeling Ahead Of Celtics-Wizards Play-In Game

The Boston Celtics implemented a long-term plan in the hopes that Kemba Walker would be at his healthiest entering the postseason, and it seems the All-Star point guard is holding up his end. Walker told reporters Monday, one day before the Celtics host the Washington Wizards in the NBA Play-In...