Hall reflects on Clemson career, discusses how it needs to get better

Clemson second baseman Sam Hall, who played his last game for the Tigers on Wednesday, spoke to The Clemson Insider about his career at Clemson and what the Tigers need to get fixed in order to turn things around.

Hall came to the TCI studio on the same day of his exit interview with Monte Lee on Thursday and spoke about these things and more.

