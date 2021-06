The universe of anime is loaded with characters who are bosses of the sharp edge, however, many would-be no counterpart for FFVII’s Cloud Strife and his Buster Sword. Last Fantasy VII is a dearest section in the Final Fantasy establishment and its cast of characters immediately became fan top choices. Honestly, Cloud Strife doesn’t appear to be forcing. From the start, he appears to be fairly skinny and barely ready to lift, not to mention swing, the colossal Buster Sword dangling from his back. In any case, Cloud’s mystery is in the blue gleam of his eyes: Mako, an amazing substance infused into the most grounded champions of FFVII to more readily serve the Shinra Electric Power Company.