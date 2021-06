When Dana White’s Contender Series debuted, it appeared to be a direct path to the UFC for fighters around the world. Unlike other major sports organizations, there is no clear path to the professional ranks in MMA. Regional promotions have long-been feeder systems to the UFC, but with the creation of the Contender Series, Dana White and matchmakers could hand-pick who could showcase their talents right in front of their eyes. With that said, as the fifth season approaches, has the Contender Series been effective in its short existence?