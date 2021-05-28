Cancel
Video Games

How 'Overwatch' Lost, Then Found Again, the Things That Made It Special

Vice
Vice
 18 days ago

When it was released in 2016, Overwatch was seen as an innovative entry in the shooter genre that was accessible and entertaining. Since then, the game has undergone many evolutions as both an esport franchise and a delicately balanced competitive game. Different people have had different ideas about what makes Overwatch “good” all along its trajectory, many of which had a significant impact on the health of the game. Being a game that has almost no twin has made a blueprint for Overwatch’s potential failure or success volatile, and weak to pressure internally as well as from the audience.

Vice

Vice

