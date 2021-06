Remember back in the day when Walkmans and CDs were a thing? Or even before that, when vinyl records were played on turntables? Now that was true, lossless audio — audio in the form that the original creator wanted you to hear it in, without any loss of information. With time and evolving technology though, these discs were replaced by ubiquitous MP3 players like the iPod or just about any mobile phone that could play .mp3 files. While this was revolutionary in many ways since you no longer had to carry bulky equipment to enjoy your favorite tracks, it came with a compromise — audio compression.