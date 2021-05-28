Marc E. Bassy Gets In A Little Bit Of “Trouble”
Marc E. Bassy can get a little reckless. He attests as much with his groove-heavy new track, “Trouble,” co-written with Pete Jonas during an excursion to Palm Springs. Flickering with a vibe not unlike “Teardrops” by NEIL FRANCES, a direct influence here, the slow-rolling stunner highlights “the part of my personality that’s sort of like a cliche─the rock ‘n’ roll side,” he says. “When I’m home working, it’s something different; I’m more of an entrepreneur and an ‘adult’. It’s basically me talking about my dating life.americansongwriter.com