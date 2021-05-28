Marc E. Bassy Gets In A Little Bit Of “Trouble”

Doja Cat has just unveiled the music video for “Need To Know” from her third album available on June 25th. Check out the video. The American singer, Doja Cat continues to make his fans travel in space. One year after the release of his hits “Say So” and “Streets”, the artist returns to brighten up our summer with a third album, Planet Her, scheduled for June 25. A highly anticipated opus where Doja Cat will share several songs with The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, SZA and many other collaborations. A few months ago, she unveiled a first song, “Kiss Me More” accompanied by a very futuristic clip. And the artist intends to continue on this path with the video of his brand new title “Need To Know”, to discover just below.